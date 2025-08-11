Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.19 Million in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,722,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after buying an additional 984,403 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3,597.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after buying an additional 933,537 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Masco by 11,690.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 911,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,397,000 after buying an additional 903,937 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.