Linscomb Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 632,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,871 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $70.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

