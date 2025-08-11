Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,632 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $207.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.54. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $259.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

