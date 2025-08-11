Entropy Technologies LP Buys 31,272 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 131.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,931,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,368,000 after acquiring an additional 440,163 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 64,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 597,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WY opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.08. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.