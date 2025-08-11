Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $92.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

NYSE:TPR opened at $108.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $113.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 63,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,180,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,243 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,643 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

