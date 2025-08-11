Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $441.92 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

