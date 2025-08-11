Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 1,881 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.