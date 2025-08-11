Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 813 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Cencora Trading Up 2.5%

Cencora stock opened at $285.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

