Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $98,376,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $133.23 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

