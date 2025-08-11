WP Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,650,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after buying an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 18,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after buying an additional 542,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx stock opened at $227.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.17. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
