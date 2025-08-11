Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,266 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after acquiring an additional 978,455 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.3% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 845,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 501,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,853,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after buying an additional 364,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

