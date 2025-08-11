Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Holdings Raised by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $70,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.71.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $230.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $175.14 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

