Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 4,663 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $99.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

