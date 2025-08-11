King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,040 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Williams Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

