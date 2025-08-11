Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 219 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.