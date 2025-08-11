Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,622 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,362 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 446,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,218,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

