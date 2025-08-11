iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Maia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $114.73 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

