Mustard Seed Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after acquiring an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Shade Tree Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Shade Tree Advisors LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

