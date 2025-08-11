Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 69 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $556.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $566.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.