Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,055 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $117,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $131.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $147.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.80. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

