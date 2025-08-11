Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $328,000 in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 12.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $2,284,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Jabil by 45.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Jabil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:JBL opened at $224.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $232.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $4,488,824.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,561,628.03. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,847 shares of company stock worth $68,233,847 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

