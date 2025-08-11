Mustard Seed Financial LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.21 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.73. The firm has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.60.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

