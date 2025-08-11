Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 146,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.39 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

