Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,844,995,000 after buying an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,151,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,149,000 after purchasing an additional 359,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $230.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.14 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

