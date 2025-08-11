Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:LYB opened at $49.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

