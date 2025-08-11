Cooper Financial Group Has $580,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

