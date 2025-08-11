King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,966 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after buying an additional 1,024,075 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,063,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after purchasing an additional 602,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DD opened at $70.44 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -149.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -348.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

