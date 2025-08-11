C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $99.33 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $100.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

