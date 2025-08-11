Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $30,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after buying an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SCHD opened at $26.88 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

