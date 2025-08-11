CCM Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

