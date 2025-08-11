iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $87.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3308 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

