Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 2,359 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $692.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $718.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,001,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

