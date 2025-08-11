Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.