Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $280.68 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $282.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.7666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

