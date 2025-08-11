ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $722.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $758.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $724.37. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $945.05.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.