PCG Asset Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

PCG Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $174.20 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $176.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

