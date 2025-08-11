Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SCHD stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

