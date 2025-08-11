Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Grows Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.8% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $30.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.