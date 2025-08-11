Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $229.08 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $173.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.77.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

