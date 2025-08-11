Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $183.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.57. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $185.13.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.