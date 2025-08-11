Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

