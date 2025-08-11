Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,594,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

