Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $278.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

