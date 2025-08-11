iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,062.2% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 127,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116,349 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,348,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 21.2%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $84.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

