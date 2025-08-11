Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,373,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter.

SPMO stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $117.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

