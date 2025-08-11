AGF Management Ltd. Buys 29,891 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $47,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,842 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,575 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,155.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 984,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 829,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 765,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

