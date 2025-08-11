iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Decreased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,353,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $139.35 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.