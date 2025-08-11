Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $459.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $462.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

