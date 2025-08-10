New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,560.58. This represents a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.