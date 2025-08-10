Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 788 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 246.0% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 65,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,599,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. UBS Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

